What is Miami’s record against the spread this season?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes made a surprise run to the Final Four and took down plenty of strong programs to get to Saturday night’s matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies. The game will get started at 6:09 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and can be seen on CBS.

The Hurricanes have done well against the spread this season and will enter Saturday night’s contest as 5.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami ATS record

Season: 22-14 (61.1%)

NCAA Tournament: 4-0 (100%)

Betting on the Hurricanes has been a big money maker this season especially in the NCAA Tournament. They covered in each of their four tourney game to get to this point, and this will be the third consecutive game in which Miami came in as an underdog as winners of all three contests.

How to bet UConn vs. Miami in Final Four

The Canes are good at covering he spread, but the Huskies are better at it. UConn is covering at 69.4% this season, which is the third best nationally, and will cover as favorites on Saturday night. The Huskies won their four NCAA Tournament games by an average margin of 22.5, and it’s tough to find a reason to bet against them at this point. Miami is a one-sided team with an offense that rates fifth in KenPom adjusted efficiency with a 104th-rated defense. UConn is much more balanced with a significantly better defense than Miami in this matchup. Fade the Canes and make some money betting on the Huskies in this spot.