Betting trends: How to approach betting San Diego State based on their ATS record

The San Diego State Aztecs are headed to the Final Four after taking down No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Creighton in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. They entire as 2-point favorites over the No. 9 FAU Owls, who they will face at NRG Arena in Houston on Saturday, April 1. Let’s take a look at their ATS record this season.

San Diego State ATS record

Season: 15-15-2

NCAA Tournament: 4-0

The Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in the tournament — twice as an underdog (Alabama +6.5, Creighton +2.5) and twice as a favorite (Charleston -5.5, Furman -4.5). The Aztecs have covered the spread in every game since they faced Colorado State on March 9, and they are 1-3-1 ATS when favored by three points or less this season.

How to bet FAU vs. San Diego State in Final Four

San Diego State’s suffocatingly tough defense has stepped up its game this postseason, and they should be able to hold off FAU’s three-point approach to keep moving forward in a low-scoring game. They came close to letting Charleston cover in the first round, but things have been clicking in a much smoother way for the Aztecs since that game. On a six-game streak of covering the spread, I think SDSU -2 is a solid choice here.