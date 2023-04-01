What a championship would mean to Miami men’s basketball

The Miami Hurricanes successfully overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half of their Elite 8 game against the Texas Longhorns, advancing to the first Final Four in program history. The Hurricanes will now face UConn in the 2023 NCAA tournament national semifinal, with a trip to the final on the line. Here’s what winning this semifinal, and then the final, would mean for Miami’s program.

A title would immediately cement Jim Larrañaga as one of the top coaches in college basketball. Larrañaga was underrated for a long time as a coach, and had a rocky start to his tenure in Miami due to recruiting violations stemming from the Frank Haith era. Larrañaga eventually was able to turn this program around and has been part of the most successful era in Hurricanes hoops. He’d immediately be elevated into the same realm as the Bill Selfs, Tom Izzos and John Caliparis of the world.

It’s not hard to sell Miami to prospective athletes but the basketball program would become even more prominent. Playing near the college campus will help keep the main portion of the fan base around, and funneling NIL money into this program would become a priority. The ACC is a bit down with Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Louisville in uncertain times. It feels like Miami winning a title would put the program on a path to conference dominance, at least in the short term.

The Hurricanes were already set to gain prominence with this Final Four run. Winning a national title would only elevate that response.