How to watch D.C. Defenders vs. Orlando Guardians in XFL Week 7

The D.C. Defenders will put their undefeated record on the line while traveling to face the Orlando Guardians in Week 7 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1.

Below, we’ll run through the details for how to watch this matchup, including where to find it on TV and via live online stream.

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians

The Defenders (6-0) are the last remaining undefeated team in the XFL. D.C. has been playing excellent football, winning each of its last three outings by at least eight points. On top of having one of the best defenses in the league, the Defenders possess a punishing rushing attack. RB Abram Smith leads the way with 527 rushing yards (most in XFL), and five rushing touchdowns (tied-most in XFL with teammate Deriq King).

The Guardians (0-6) step in as the only winless team in the XFL. Orlando has played some close games lately falling 35-32 against Vegas in Week 5 and leading Seattle in the fourth quarter before losing 26-19 last week. Despite the loss, RB Devin Darrington was a bright spot for Orlando with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

The Defenders are favored by 10 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 45.5.

Game time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL

Moneyline: D.C. -475 / Orlando +380