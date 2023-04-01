How to watch Brahmas vs. Vipers in XFL Week 7

The Vegas Vipers will host the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 7 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vipers are favored by 3 points.

Below, we’ll cover how to watch this game on TV and via live online stream.

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers

San Antonio (2-4) has lost three of its last four games. The defense hasn’t been the problem, as the Brahmas have given up an average of 14 points per game in that stretch. The offense hasn’t found similar success. QB Jack Coan and star RB Kalen Ballage are injured, although Coan could return this week. Either way, the Brahmas’ offense will need to show improvement to pick up this road win.

Vegas (1-5) only has one win on the season, beating the winless Orlando Guardians 35-22 several weeks ago. The Vipers traded QB Luis Perez to the Arlington Renegades, and Jalan McClendon will apparently be the starting signal-caller this weekend. That’s a surprising move given that former NFL QB Brett Hundley is on the roster, but the Vipers will see what they have in McClendon. He’ll have the luxury of throwing to WR Jeff Badet, who leads the XFL with five touchdown receptions.

The Vipers are favored by 3 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 39.5.

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: Cashman Field — Las Vegas, NV

Moneyline: Vegas -145 / San Antonio +145