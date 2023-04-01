Full undercard for Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis heavyweight fight

One of the biggest names in boxing returns to the ring as Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) takes on former UFC fighter Anthony Pettis (0-0) on Saturday, April 1. The fight is the main event of Jorge Masvidal’s Gambred Boxing 4 and it will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to start in the 11 p.m. hour. It will all air on PPV.com.

The last time Jones stepped into the ring, he squared off against Mike Tyson in a non-scored exhibition bout back in 2020. The former four-division champion now comes back for a real fight that is scheduled for eight rounds. His resume speaks for itself, winning over some of the toughest fighters in boxing that include Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, and Virgil Hill.

Pettis will be making his professional boxing debut and put on a ton of weight to reach the 200-pound heavyweight threshold. The former UFC lightweight champion has a tall task ahead of him and since transitioning to boxing, this is undoubtedly his biggest fight.

Before Jones Jr. and Pettis face off, the undercard includes a slew of ex-UFC fighters who now sport gloves in the boxing ring. Former UFC champion Jose Aldo clashes with old rival Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event. Aldo opens as a -295 favorite, while Stephens checks in as a +220 undergo, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the card is a showdown of two jiu-jitsu experts, former MMA fighters Vitor Belfort and Ronaldo Souza face-off on the third to last fight of the night. Belfort is a -500 favorite to win the bout, as Souza is listed as a +350 underdog.

For the main event, Jones Jr. is the favorite, with -330 odds on the moneyline while Pettis is a +245 underdog.

Full Card for Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis