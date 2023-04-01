Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) makes an appearance in the ring this weekend, facing off against ex-UFC fighter Anthony Pettis (0-0) on Saturday, April 1. The fight is main event of Jorge Masvidal’s Gambred Boxing 4 and it will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

How to watch Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

The main card is slated to get going at 8 p.m. ET, as ring walks for Jones Jr. and Pettis are slated for 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

The event will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass, as well as PPV.com.

Fighter history

Pettis is a former UFC lightweight title holder who is making his professional boxing debut. His UFC record was 25-14, with 11 KOs, now he shifts his focus to the ring and makes a jump up to 200 pounds. After he retired from the UFC, Pettis competed in three fights in the Professional Fighters League. This will be the fight of his life, an opportunity to share the ring with one of boxing’s best.

Jones Jr. needs no introduction, his resume includes titles across middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. He finished his pro career winning four fights in a row, cementing his legacy as one of the best fighters of all time. In his last fight, he and Mike Tyson faced off in a 2020 exhibition that was not scored. The 54-year-old Jones now steps into the ring once more, starring in the main event of this crossover boxing card scheduled for eight rounds.

Fight odds

Jones Jr. is the favorite, with -330 odds on the moneyline while Pettis is +245 underdog, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis