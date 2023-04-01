How old is Roy Jones Jr.?

Fight fans are in for a treat this weekend, as former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. is slated to make his return in a heavyweight matchup against Anthony Pettis. The fight, scheduled for 8 rounds, is apart of Jorge Masvidal’s Gambred Boxing 4, a crossover boxing event of former UFC fighters stepping into the boxing ring.

The last time Jones Jr. competed in a fight, it was a well past their prime fight versus boxing legend Mike Tyson in 2020. The bout was not scored and considered an exhibition. The question is, how old is the renowned boxer? Roy Jones Jr. turned 54 years old this past January.

Jones Jr. has an impressive list of accolades, including capturing the WBA heavyweight title in 2003. He became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title, a feat not accomplished in over 100 years. In 1999 he won the undisputed light heavyweight championship by unifying the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. Jones Jr. has also successfully defended his unified light heavyweight title twelve times, which is also a record.

Father time was not kind to Jones from 2004 to 2011. After a 49-1 start to his career in which he was rarely seriously challenged, he suffered his first two stoppage losses, losing a second-round TKO to Antonio Tarver and then getting knocked out in the ninth round by Glen Johnson. A 5-7 stretch suggested he should hang up the gloves, but he has continued to fight sporadically.

This weekend, Jones Jr. will fight what he claims is his last fight ever at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, as ring walks for Jones Jr. and Pettis are projected for 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

The event will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass, as well as PPV.com.