NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 1

With just two games on Saturday’s NBA DFS slate, it’s going to be hard to find excellent value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $3,900

Vincent is the top value play on the board, largely because he’s set to get the start once again as Kyle Lowry continues to come off the bench. The guard went for 34.8 DKFP in his last game and will typically deliver a good performance when he gets solid minutes. Vincent isn’t a high-usage option but he’s getting enough playing time to justify playing him at this price point.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,500

The Heat do not defend the three-point line well, which means Bullock is worth investing in at this price point. The Mavericks sharpshooter has been in a bit of a slump but has a favorable matchup here. Miami should be focusing more on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving defensively, which means Bullock should get some solid looks. If he can hit a few triples early, this could be a big game for the Dallas wing.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

Powell has come back strong after sitting out nearly a month with a shoulder injury. He’s combined for 40.1 DKFP in the last two games and brings a nice array of skills to score fantasy points in many ways. The Pelicans present a tough matchup but Powell should see enough usage to deliver at this price point.