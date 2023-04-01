Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Heat on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Miami Heat Saturday in the first of just two games on the NBA slate. Here’s a look at some of the best player props from this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic under 45.5 points + rebounds + assists (+105)

Doncic has been phenomenal after coming back from a thigh injury for Dallas. He has gone under this line in each of the last two games, and the Mavericks have enough scoring elsewhere to keep Doncic’s points total down in this one. The Heat will likely stick Jimmy Butler on the Mavericks star, which should contain him enough to keep him under this line.

Kyrie Irving over 2.5 3-pointers (-160)

There’s not much value on this prop but it’s almost automatic. Irving is shooting 40% from deep over the last 10 games and has gone over this line six times. The Heat are one of the worst teams at defending the triple this year, ranking 29th in opponent threes made and 22nd in opponent three-point percentage.

Tyler Herro over 20.5 points (-110)

After going over this line in the last three games, Herro had a dud against the Knicks with just 16 points on 6-16 shooting. He was in the midst of a massive 10-game stretch, averaging 21.5 points on 51/43/96 shooting splits. Look for Herro to get going against the Mavericks Saturday evening.