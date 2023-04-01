Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Clippers vs. Pelicans on Saturday

Saturday’s short NBA slate will conclude with the Los Angeles Clippers facing the New Orleans Pelicans this evening. Here’s a look at some of the best player props from this contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers (-145)

McCollum has been on fire from deep, going over this line in the last five games and seven of the last eight. He’s shooting 50% from deep in the last five, and coming off a game Thursday where he hit six triples. Look for McCollum to be a factor from behind the arc against the Clippers tonight.

Russell Westbrook over 14.5 points (-120)

The point guard is averaging 18.0 points per game since Paul George’s injury, and he’s coming off a horrendous showing Friday where he managed just four points on 2-8 shooting. Look for Westbrook, who has gone over this line in three of the last six games, to bounce back against the Pelicans with a better scoring night.

Josh Richardson over 2.5 rebounds (+110)

Richardson has gone over this line in four of the last six games. He’s averaging 2.6 rebounds per game over the last 12, so there’s always a chance of him getting that one additional board to push him past this total. He doesn’t play heavy minutes but offers a nice payout on this prop.