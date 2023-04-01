 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Clippers vs. Pelicans on Saturday

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Clippers vs. Pelicans.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 31, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Saturday’s short NBA slate will conclude with the Los Angeles Clippers facing the New Orleans Pelicans this evening. Here’s a look at some of the best player props from this contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers (-145)

McCollum has been on fire from deep, going over this line in the last five games and seven of the last eight. He’s shooting 50% from deep in the last five, and coming off a game Thursday where he hit six triples. Look for McCollum to be a factor from behind the arc against the Clippers tonight.

Russell Westbrook over 14.5 points (-120)

The point guard is averaging 18.0 points per game since Paul George’s injury, and he’s coming off a horrendous showing Friday where he managed just four points on 2-8 shooting. Look for Westbrook, who has gone over this line in three of the last six games, to bounce back against the Pelicans with a better scoring night.

Josh Richardson over 2.5 rebounds (+110)

Richardson has gone over this line in four of the last six games. He’s averaging 2.6 rebounds per game over the last 12, so there’s always a chance of him getting that one additional board to push him past this total. He doesn’t play heavy minutes but offers a nice payout on this prop.

