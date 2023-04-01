Who are the referees for Florida Atlantic-San Diego State Final Four matchup

If it wasn’t for the refs, who knows if San Diego State would even be here, as the Aztecs snuck past Creighton thanks to a game-winning free throw from Darrion Trammell after he drew a foul on Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left. Ahead of the Aztecs Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic, here’s a look at who the referees who will be handling the matchup.

The NCAA will announce the referees an hour before the game tips off. In the meantime, here is a full list of referees announced for the 2023 Final Four.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3)

FAU, who is making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, is the midst of an unforeseen run that could earn them a berth in the title game. After starting the tournament with an upset win over No. 8-seed Memphis, the Owls took down No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 4-seed Tennesse before eeking out a 79-76 win over Kansas State in the Elite Eight last weekend.

Along with being the winningest team in Division I this year, the Owls are the first No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four since Wichita State in 2013, and are the third No. 9 seed to ever reach the Final Four. On offense, they’re led by Johnell Davis (13.9 ppg), Alijah Martin (13.1 ppg) and Vladislav Goldin (10.3 ppg). All three of them cleared double-figures in the Owls’ Elite Eight win.

No. 5 San Diego State (31-6)

After taking out No. 12-seed Charleston and No. 13-seed Furman, the Aztecs picked up one of the biggest wins of the tournament in the Sweet 16 when they upset No. 1-seed Alabama, which set up Trammell’s heroics in the Elite Eight.

The defense-first Aztecs are led on offense by Matt Bradley (12.5 ppg) and Trammell (9.9 ppg). Additionally, Junior guard Lamont Butler is coming off one of his best games of the year, as he tallied 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Blue Jays.

San Diego State currently sits as 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. On the moneyline, the Aztecs are -150, while FAU is +130. The total sits at 131.5.