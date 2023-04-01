Who are the referees for Miami-UConn Final Four matchup?

Update 3:22 p.m. We now have tonight’s officials: Roger Ayers, Doug Sirmons, Jeffrey Anderson

Dan Hurley called official Jeffrey Anderson “a #&)!ing clown” earlier this season after a game against Villanova. It’s an interesting choice by the NCAA to have Anderson, one of the better-rated officials in all of college basketball, still working this game. He’s also one that tends to blow the whistle much more than most, which likely favors the Hurricanes.

We’re finally here. After a wild first four rounds of the Men’s NCAA Tournament, UConn and Miami are headed to Houston for a Final Four matchup that should have no shortage of offense. Here’s a look at who the referees who will be handling the matchup.

The NCAA will announce the referees an hour before the game tips off. In the meantime, here is a full list of referees announced for the 2023 Final Four.

Miami Hurricanes (29-7)

After opening the Men’s NCAA Tournament with a tough win over No. 12-seed Drake, the Hurricanes have reached a gotten better as the tournament has gone on, as they blew our No. 4-seed Indiana and No. 1-seed Houston before beating No. 2-seed Texas in the Elite Eight.

Despite trailing by as many as 13 in the second half against the Longhorns, the Hurricanes chipped away at the Longhorns’ lead before taking the lead with 3:57 left in the second half. The Hurricanes are led by ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong (16.2 ppg), while Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack has reached a new level in March, as he scored 25 points in Miami’s win over Houston before dropping 15 points against Texas.

UConn (29-8)

UConn has arguably been the most dominant team throughout the tournament, as the Huskies have cleared 70 points in all four of their wins, and have won every game by at least 15 points. The last time we saw the Huskies on the court, they were cruising to a 82-54 win over No.3-seed Gonzaga in a game where the Bulldogs shot 33% from the field. The Bulldogs are led on offense by guard Jordan Hawkins, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, and scored 20 points in the Huskies win over Gonzaga. The Huskies frontcourt is led by forward Adama Sonogo, who is averaging 17.1 points per game and tallied a double-double against Gonzaga.

UConn sits at 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Huskies are -245 favorites on the moneyline, while Miami is +205 underdogs. The total sits at 149 points.