NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota Owners 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Toyota Owners 400 Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Qualifying update: Inclement weather forced a cancellation of Cup and Xfinity qualifying. The starting lineups were set by the rulebook’s performance-metric formula. Alex Bowman was awarded pole for the Toyota Owners 400. Justin Allgaier was awarded pole for the ToyotaCare 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 will take place on Sunday, April 2 from Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will take place the morning before.

Saturday’s qualifying will get started at 10:50 a.m. ET, and it can be seen on FS1. The qualifying format for Saturday features two laps.

Following a 15-minute warmup/practice separated into two groups, the first group will feature a single-car, two-lap run, and the second will do the same. The top five from both groups will advance to the qualifying final round, which is held in a single-car, two-lap format.

William Byron is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Kevin Harvick (+550) and Kyle Larson (+650) rounding out the top three. Denny Hamlin is the defending champ of this event after winning the race last year, and he has the fifth-best odds at +900 heading into qualifying.

Entry list

2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 William Byron 24
4 Ross Chastain 1
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Martin Truex Jr 19
13 Todd Gilliland 38
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Corey Lajoie 7
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Daniel Suarez 99
21 Christopher Bell 20
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 A.J. Allmendinger 16
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Bubba Wallace 23
29 Justin Haley 31
30 Josh Berry 9
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Aric Almirola 10
33 Ryan Preece 41
34 J.J. Yeley 15
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Chandler Smith 13

