NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota Owners 400

Qualifying update: Inclement weather forced a cancellation of Cup and Xfinity qualifying. The starting lineups were set by the rulebook’s performance-metric formula. Alex Bowman was awarded pole for the Toyota Owners 400. Justin Allgaier was awarded pole for the ToyotaCare 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 will take place on Sunday, April 2 from Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will take place the morning before.

Saturday’s qualifying will get started at 10:50 a.m. ET, and it can be seen on FS1. The qualifying format for Saturday features two laps.

Following a 15-minute warmup/practice separated into two groups, the first group will feature a single-car, two-lap run, and the second will do the same. The top five from both groups will advance to the qualifying final round, which is held in a single-car, two-lap format.

William Byron is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Kevin Harvick (+550) and Kyle Larson (+650) rounding out the top three. Denny Hamlin is the defending champ of this event after winning the race last year, and he has the fifth-best odds at +900 heading into qualifying.

Entry list