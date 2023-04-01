 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Toyota Owners 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kimi Raikkonen (#91 Trackhouse Racing Onx Homes/iLOQ Chevrolet) leads Justin Haley (#31 Kaulig Racing Celsius Chevrolet) through turn 9 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is pulling double duty this weekend. The Truck Series is in Texas, while the Xfinity and Cup Series are both in Richmond, Virginia. The Cup Series will run the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. The day before, qualifying will take place at 10:35 a.m. on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The cars will all be split into two groups during a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Each driver in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will head to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and their five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will set a new single-car, two-lap time, with the fastest car earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 10:50 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Toyota Owners 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

