NASCAR qualifying for Toyota Owners 400 via live online stream

NASCAR is pulling double duty this weekend. The Truck Series is in Texas, while the Xfinity and Cup Series are both in Richmond, Virginia. The Cup Series will run the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. The day before, qualifying will take place at 10:35 a.m. on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The cars will all be split into two groups during a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Each driver in Group A will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will head to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and their five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will set a new single-car, two-lap time, with the fastest car earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

