NASCAR starting lineup: Alex Bowman awarded pole position for Toyota Owners 400 race

Qualifying results: Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Alex Bowman was awarded the pole position according to the rule book’s performance-metric formula. The full starting lineup is listed below.

NASCAR’s Cup Series is in Richmond, Virginia this week. The Richmond Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. Practice and qualifying for the race will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice will start at 10:05 a.m. ET on FS1 and qualifying will follow at 10:50 a.m. ET also on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split into two groups during a 15-minute warm-up/practice round. The drivers in Group A will have two laps to set a time. The faster of the two will be counted towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will head to the final round. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and its five fastest drivers also heading to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will then have two new laps to set the fastest time, and the fastest car will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick are tied for the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900) follow with the best odds of winning.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.