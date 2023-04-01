 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: Alex Bowman awarded pole position for Toyota Owners 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kimi Raikkonen (#91 Trackhouse Racing Onx Homes/iLOQ Chevrolet) follows the pack through turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Qualifying results: Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Alex Bowman was awarded the pole position according to the rule book’s performance-metric formula. The full starting lineup is listed below.

NASCAR’s Cup Series is in Richmond, Virginia this week. The Richmond Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. Practice and qualifying for the race will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice will start at 10:05 a.m. ET on FS1 and qualifying will follow at 10:50 a.m. ET also on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The drivers will be split into two groups during a 15-minute warm-up/practice round. The drivers in Group A will have two laps to set a time. The faster of the two will be counted towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will head to the final round. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B and its five fastest drivers also heading to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will then have two new laps to set the fastest time, and the fastest car will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick are tied for the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900) follow with the best odds of winning.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 William Byron 24
4 Ross Chastain 1
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Martin Truex Jr 19
13 Todd Gilliland 38
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Corey Lajoie 7
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Daniel Suarez 99
21 Christopher Bell 20
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 A.J. Allmendinger 16
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Bubba Wallace 23
29 Justin Haley 31
30 Josh Berry 9
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Aric Almirola 10
33 Ryan Preece 41
34 J.J. Yeley 15
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Chandler Smith 13

