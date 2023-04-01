Wrestlemania 39 pool predictions: Questions for main event at SoFi Stadium

The WWE has taken over southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The show will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main shows for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

The main event of the show on Night 2 will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting his belt on the line when facing Cody Rhodes. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the 14 questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $1,000 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Will either participant drive a vehicle during their entrance?

Yes or No

Both will have grand entrances no doubt, but I don’t see a vehicle being involved. Cody may fly in on a giant bald eagle with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Who will attempt the first pinfall?

Roman or Cody

Who will be the first to use a foreign object?

Cody

Roman

Neither

Which part of the set will break first?

Announcers Table

Ring Stairs

Ring Ropes or Turnbuckles

None Break

Which will happen?

Roman hits Cross Rhodes

Cody hits Superman punch

Neither

Who, if anyone, will interfere for Cody?

Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn

Other

None

Sami Zayn has an extra investment into seeing the downfall of the Bloodline and he’ll get himself involved in this match on behalf of Cody.

Who, if anyone, will interfere for Roman?

The Usos

Solo Sikoa

Paul Heyman

None

Solo will be there for Roman, but I predict that the Usos will be notably absent.

How many spears will Roman hit?

Less than Four

Four

More than Four

How many Cross Rhodes will Cody hit?

Less than Three

Three

More than Three

I’m feeling a solid three Cross Rhodes for Cody will get the job done.

Will the match spill out into the crowd?

Yes or No

Who will win?

Roman or Cody

This is the end. The Reigns’ title reign has gone as long it can possibly go. It’s time to crown a new top guy in the company.

How will the match be decided?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Other

How many titles will Cody have at the end of WrestleMania?

2

1

0

How many titles will Roman have at the end of WrestleMania?

2

1

0