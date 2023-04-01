When is Logan Paul wrestling at Wrestlemania 39? Who is he wrestling?

World famous media influencer and combat sports moonlinghter Logan Paul will once again step into the squared circle this weekend as he’ll wrestle a match at Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Paul is set to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins.

Wrestlemania 39 will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, with both nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Paul’s match against Rollins is scheduled for Night 1 on Saturday. The official order of matches don’t normally get released before the show, but I would guess that his match would be third or fourth on the card, so expect it to begin somewhere around 9 p.m. ET.

This will be the third year in a row that Paul has appeared at Wrestlemania and the second one where he has wrestled. Last year, he teamed with the Miz to defeat the Mysterios. Since then, he has wrestled a handful of matches for the company. He faced the Miz at SummerSlam in July before squaring off against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. He suffered an MCL injury during that match, but was able to return at the Royal Rumble just over two months later. That’s where this current feud with Rollins began.