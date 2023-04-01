Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Saturday, April 1

After splitting the first two games of their Opening Series, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks face off tonight in a game that features two crafty aces on the mound. First pitch is set for 9:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are -225 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +215 favorites. The total is set at 7.5.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers picks: Saturday, April 1

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder fatigue), C Carson Kelly (right distal ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (right shoulder), RP Corbin Martin (right lat tendon tear)

Dodgers

Out: SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), RP Daniel Hudson (ACL), RP Alex Reyes (frayed labrum in right shoulder), SS Gavin Lux (ACL), SP Walker Buehler (Tommy John), RP Blake Treinen (right shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen (right shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Madison Bumgarner vs. Clayton Kershaw

Bumgarner, who is entering the penultimate season of his $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks, has underwhelmed in his first seasons in the desert, as he has a 4.98 ERA in 346 2/3 innings. He had a 4.88 ERA in 158 2/3 innings last season, and allowed nine earned runs in 17 innings against the Dodgers last season.

While Kershaw isn’t the same pitcher he once was, the crafty veteran appears to have plenty left in the tank for his 16th season. Kershaw put together another strong season last year, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 126 1/3 innings despite spending time on the injured list with a back injury.

Over/Under pick

After combining for 10 runs on Opening Day, these teams combined for three runs yesterday. I’m betting tonight’s matchup looks more like Opening Day.

Pick: over 7.5 runs

Moneyline pick

Arizona was able to steal a win last night on Kyle Lewis’ late home run. I don’t think any member of the Diamondbacks will get a chance to play hero tonight, as I’m expecting the Dodgers cruise to an easy win. Arizona’s bullpen has been used pretty heavily over the past two games, which could lead to Bumgarner staying in longer than he needs to.

Pick: Dodgers ML