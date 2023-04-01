Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Astros on Saturday, April 1

In the third tilt of a four-game series, the Chicago White Sox (1-1) will visit the reigning champion Houston Astros (1-1) Saturday at Minute Maid Park. With first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, the projected starters are right-handers Lucas Giolito and Jose Urquidy, respectively.

On Opening Day, the White Sox used two late runs to steal a victory from Houston, while Houston won the second game of the series. For game three on Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Astros as a -140 home favorite, leaving the White Sox as a short-dog (+120) on the moneyline. The total is set at 8.5 runs (O -115/U -105).

White Sox-Astros picks: Saturday, April 1

Injury report

White Sox

OUT: LHP Garrett Crochet, RHP Matt Foster, RHP Liam Hendriks

Astros

OUT: LHP Parker Mushinski, LHP Blake Taylor, RHP Lance McCullers Jr., 2B Jose Altuve, DH Michael Brantley

Starting pitchers

RHP Lucas Giolito enters his eighth year in the Majors after going 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 2022. This is his seventh season playing on the Southside. Last year, he faced the Astros twice, taking a loss both times while surrendering 15 total runs and three long balls.

Mexican-born RHP Jose Urquidy went 13-8 (3.94 ERA) with Houston last season, his fourth year in the Big Leagues. Now in his fifth season, Urquidy has championship experience. In 2022, Urquidy saw the Chi-Sox just once, giving up one run in an ND effort.

Over/Under pick

I respect the talent in both lineups here, but I prefer to lean toward the under at this point in the season: Especially with solid pitching on the bump. Of course, the new rules in place for the 2023 MLB season make playing totals interesting. How Giolito and Urquidy handle the pitch clock could make all the difference.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Keeping the action of the previous two days in mind, I am going with the reigning champs in game three. Initially, the moneyline price of -140 was a little too steep, but after reviewing Giolito’s nightmarish struggles against Houston last year, I can be reassured that there is value with the ‘Stros on Saturday afternoon. Urquidy, who was solid in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, seems like the more reliable arm in this situation.

Pick: Astros -140