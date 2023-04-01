Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, April 1

It’s the first Saturday of the 2023 MLB season, and every team is in action. We have games starting as early as 2:10 p.m. ET and wrapping up with a few west coast showdowns.

Below, we’ll take a look at the top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings within that slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, April 1

Braves vs. Nationals

OF Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,200)

3B Austin Riley ($5,300)

1B Matt Olson ($4,700)

2B Ozzie Albies ($4,600)

The Atlanta Braves check in with one of the highest team totals of the night. DraftKings Sportsbook has this one listed with an over/under of 8.5 runs, and the Braves are -225 moneyline favorites.

Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray has a career 5.17 ERA while holding an inflated .390 wOBA split to left-handed bats. Acuna and Riley are fantastic picks within an Atlanta stack, but Olson and Albies could benefit the most while taking advantage of those agreeable splits. If Eddie Rosario ($2,400) cracks the starting lineup, he makes for a cheap addition to this potent Braves’ stack.

Red Sox vs. Orioles

3B Rafael Devers ($5,800)

OF Masataka Yoshida ($4,500)

OF Alex Verdugo ($4,200)

OF Adam Duvall ($3,500)

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles combined for 19 total runs on Thursday. We could see another high-scoring affair on Saturday, and the Red Sox are poised to lead the way. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the over/under at 9.5 runs with Boston stepping in as a -162 moneyline favorite.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer had a breakout season in 2022, but he allowed seven earned runs and 12 hits across 10 innings in two starts at Fenway Park last season. The Orioles bullpen struggled on Thursday, and that could be the broader theme this season. Both Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers had two hits and two runs on Thursday, and they each have solid career numbers against Kremer.

Padres vs. Rockies

OF Juan Soto ($5,500)

2B Jake Cronenworth ($4,300)

OF Trent Grisham ($3,800)

1B Matt Carpenter ($3,500)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a good spot against Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the San Diego Padres have a higher run-scoring prop and could make for the better overall stack. Here’s why:

Colorado right-handed pitcher Jose Urena has had an ERA north of 5.00 in each of the last four seasons. He mainly struggles against left-handed bats, holding a .355 wOBA split for his career. That’s good news for the likes of Grisham, Soto, Cronenworth, and Carpenter. All of those bats (except Soto) are reasonably priced at DraftKings as well.