How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 41

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 41 Saturday. Wrexham are tied with Notts County on points at the top of the table but Wrexham do have two games in hand. Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Oldham Athletic

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have a huge match coming up Monday against Notts County, so there’s a possibility they overlook Oldham Athletic here. Wrexham have won their last four matches and have allowed just one goal in that span. We’ll see if there’s some type of roster management here with the top players potentially being rested due to Monday’s match being far more important for the league standings.

Oldham Athletic sit 14th in the table and have drawn their last three matches. Wrexham beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 in league play on October 1 and 3-0 in the first round of the FA Cup on November 6.