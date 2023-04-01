 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers on Saturday vs. the Pelicans?

The Clippers SF is big on injury management. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. New Orleans.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Memphis Grizzlies
Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers brings the ball up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 31, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to bounce back from a bad loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Friday when they face the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday evening. Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard typically doesn’t play back-to-back sets as part of his injury management program but there’s a chance he does suit up with LA in the thick of a major playoff race. Here’s a look at his status.

Kawhi Leonard injury updates

According to head coach Tyronn Lue, Leonard is fully available for Saturday’s game. Of course, this doesn’t really mean anything until he actually takes the court. He played just 18 minutes Saturday, so that’s a positive sign in terms of his workload. Given the stakes, it makes sense for Leonard to play.

With Leonard set to play, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will see a reduction in opportunities. Powell is more likely to be impacted than Westbrook.

