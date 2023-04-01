 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Bam Adebayo playing for the Heat on Saturday vs. the Mavericks?

The Heat F has a hip injury. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Dallas.

Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prepares before the start of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
The Miami Heat are trying to get into the No. 6 spot in a tight Eastern Conference playoff picture, and a win over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday will go a long way towards achieving that goal. The Heat hope big man Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a hip injury, will be able to suit up in this game. Here’s a look at his status ahead of the contest.

Bam Adebayo injury updates

Adebayo is currently listed as questionable for the contest, which seems to be a standard Heat designation for players. He wasn’t dealing with this injury for a long portion of the season, so him popping up on the report here is likely a precautionary measure in case things do go sideways. Adebayo has been phenomenal for Miami after the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

If Adebayo cannot play, look for Cody Zeller and Omer Yurtseven to be the primary big men for the Heat.

