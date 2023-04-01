Is Bam Adebayo playing for the Heat on Saturday vs. the Mavericks?

The Miami Heat are trying to get into the No. 6 spot in a tight Eastern Conference playoff picture, and a win over the Dallas Mavericks Saturday will go a long way towards achieving that goal. The Heat hope big man Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a hip injury, will be able to suit up in this game. Here’s a look at his status ahead of the contest.

Bam Adebayo injury updates

Adebayo is currently listed as questionable for the contest, which seems to be a standard Heat designation for players. He wasn’t dealing with this injury for a long portion of the season, so him popping up on the report here is likely a precautionary measure in case things do go sideways. Adebayo has been phenomenal for Miami after the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

If Adebayo cannot play, look for Cody Zeller and Omer Yurtseven to be the primary big men for the Heat.