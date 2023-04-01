Live updates from Wrestlemania 39 Night 1

The WWE has taken over southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The two-night event will kick off tonight with Night 1 beginning at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock.

Wrestlemania is the company’s biggest show of the year and will be a two-night event for a fourth year in a row. Everything from high-stakes title fights to grudge matches to celebrity showcases are on the card for this year’s show as the worldwide audience will be treated to a grand spectacle. And there will be an added flare to this year’s show with its Hollywood theme in the greater Los Angeles area.

Tonight’s card will be headlined by The Usos defending the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Other title matches includes Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair squaring off against Rhea Ripley and John Cena facing United States Champion Austin Theory in the opener. We’ll also get newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio facing his son Dominik and Seth Rollins going one-on-one with social media influencer Logan Paul.

We’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer our thoughts below.

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)