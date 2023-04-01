Aliyah Boston declares for 2023 WNBA Draft after South Carolina Final Four loss

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aaliyah Boston has declared for the WNBA Draft after losing in the Final Four. Boston has been with the Gamecocks for four years under head coach Dawn Staley.

God makes no mistakes❤️ this program has been so good to my family and I. Wouldn’t trade these past 4 years for anything. With love gamecock nation❤️ #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/tM2iY0lMet — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 1, 2023

During her time at South Carolina, she won an NCAA Championship, was declared the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, the Naismith College Player of the Year, the AP Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, and countless other awards. She was named the SEC tournament MVP in both 2022 and 2023.

In her senior year, Boston led the Gamecocks to an undefeated regular season, averaging 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, and two blocks per game. Last season, she averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

In her statement on Twitter, Boston thanked her fans, family, and coaches, before announcing her intention to move onto the next level of the sport. The WNBA Draft will take place on April 10. Boston will very likely head to the Indiana Fever as the first overall pick of the draft. If she drops, the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings would have a chance to draft her.