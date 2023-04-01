Jim Nantz is calling his last Final Four: History of CBS broadcaster in March Madness

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament will tip off from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas tonight with No. 5 San Diego State facing No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. ET and No. 4 UConn facing No. 5 Miami at 8:49 p.m. ET.

CBS will broadcast the games and this year’s games will be significant as it will be the last Final Four for lead play-by-play man Jim Nantz. Since 1985, Nantz has been the voice of CBS’ March Madness coverage, working with greats like Bill Raftery, Clark Kellogg, and the late Billy Packer. From epic upsets to new national champions being crowned, Nantz has been on the call for some of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

Below, we pick out five of his best March Madness calls during his near four-decade long career.

1991 - Duke defeats UNLV in Final Four

In one of his first memorable moments, Nantz was on hand for the 1991 Final Four to see Duke knock off UNLV in a 79-77 thriller. The Runnin’ Rebels had demolished the Blue Devils in the national title game the year prior and were 34-0 heading into this showdown. The Christian Laetner and Grant Hill-led Duke team in ‘91 were able the conquer a near unstoppable UNLV team on the way to their first national championship.

2008 - Mario Chalmers ties it for Kansas in title game

The 2008 national championship game between Kansas and Memphis was an instant classic and it seemed that John Calipari, Derrick Rose, and the Tigers were on the cusp of a title. Jayhawks guard Mario Chalmers had other ideas and Nantz was there as the future Miami Heat guard sent it into overtime.

2016 - Kris Jenkins wins title for Villanova at buzzer

A huge draw of the NCAA Tournament are the buzzer beater and it doesn’t get any better than one happening during the national championship game. With Villanova and North Carolina tied at 74 in the closing moment of their title tilt, Kris Jenkins forever etched himself into March Madness history. Take it away Jim...

2018 - No. 16 takes down No. 1 Virginia

A 16-seed shocking a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament was once a mythical proposition that felt like it would never happen. Well in 2018, UMBC decided to put themselves in the history books and Nantz just so happened to be on the call.

2021 - Jalen Suggs beats the buzzer to send Gonzaga to the title game

Gonzaga was 30-0 heading into the 2021 Final Four and was engaged in an epic battle with fellow West Coast power UCLA. With the game tied at 90 in the closing moments, freshman Jalen Suggs became a modern tournament legend. Jim, you know the drill...