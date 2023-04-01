How much are Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

Anthony Joshua made his return to the ring Saturday evening in London at the O2 Arena in a heavyweight fight against Jermaine Franklin. The fight is underway and Joshua is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joshua is a A-side to this fight and is expected to get paid accordingly. The purse has not been officially disclosed, but multiple reports have come out about what each fight will take home in prize money.

The Mirror is reporting Joshua could earn up to £10 million depending on how the PPV sales do on the DAZN card. They’re reporting Franklin will earn at least £500,000 and could finish with upwards of £1 million. The Manchester Evening News is reporting Franklin’s minimum could be closer to £800,000.

Whatever the final number, it will be a decrease for Joshua given his recent history. He lost back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk and is back in the ring for the first time since the second loss. He lost a unanimous decision in September 2021, which cost him the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles. The two fought a rematch 11 months later and Usyk won a split decision.

Franklin is 22-1 and is returning the ring for the first time since losing a majority decision to Dillian Whyte last November.