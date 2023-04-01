Who is San Diego State playing in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs defeated the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls in the Final Four, staging a comeback from a double-digit deficit to hit a two-point buzzer beater. The Aztecs are headed to the first national championship in their program’s history after winning 72-71. Matt Bradley led the team with 21 points.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State playing in the National Championship Game?

The San Diego State Aztecs will face either the No. 4 UConn Huskies or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the last game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Monday, April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The tip-off time is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

UConn and Miami face off at 8:49 p.m. ET in Houston in the second game of the 2023 Final Four. UConn enters as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.