Who is UConn playing in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

The No. 4 UConn Huskies are headed to the 2023 national championship after a 72-59 win over the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four.

Who is UConn playing in National Championship?

The Huskies will face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the last game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Monday, April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The tip-off time is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

UConn and San Diego State have faced off just once before in program history — the two played each other in the Sweet Sixteen back in 2011. UConn went on to win the NCAA Tournament that year. The 2011 Final Four is the only semifinal in tournament history with a higher sum of the four seeds than the 2023 Final Four. The Huskies won the matchup, 64-57.