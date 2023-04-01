How and what to watch for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn in 2023 NCAA national championship

The national championship game for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will battle the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Monday, April 3. This title showdown will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, and will be televised on CBS.

Game date: Monday, April 3

Game time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -5.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: UConn -250, San Diego State +210

No. 5 San Diego State (32-6, 15-3 MWC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Charleston 63-57

Second Round: Defeated No. 13 Furman 75-52

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 1 Alabama, 71-64

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 6 Creighton. 57-56

Semifinals: Defeated No. 9 FAU, 72-71

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 68 Offense, 4 Defense

Leading scorer: Matt Bradley, 12.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Playing for first national title in program history

SDSU pulled out a thriller against FAU. Coming back from a 14-point deficit in the second half, the Aztecs held FAU to 31 points in the second half. This game marked the most points they had allowed all tournament to an opponent. Matt Bradley had a 21-point game, and San Diego State took their first lead of the second half with a clutch buzzer-beating jumper that put them up, 72-71, with no time left on the clock — courtesy of Lamont Butler.

No. 4 UConn 30-8 (13-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Iona 87-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 8 Arkansas 88-65

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 3 Gonzaga 82-54

Semifinals: Defeated No. 5 Miami 72-59

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 3 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo (17.1 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Going for fifth national title in program history

UConn continued its dominance in the semifinals on Saturday, taking down No. 5 Miami 72-59. The Huskies led for the entire evening and opened up a 20-point lead at one point. They held the Canes to under 35% shooting. Adama Sanogo had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the victory