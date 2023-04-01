Opening odds for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn in 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Game

After one of the most wide-open NCAA Tournaments in history, we are down to the final two teams as the San Diego State Aztecs will face the UConn Huskies for the national championship on Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m.

2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -7.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: UConn -340, SDSU +280

Update — The line opened at UConn -5.5 points on the spread and has rapidly moved in favor of the Huskies by 2.0 full points. We could see more money pour in on the Huskies given how dominant they’ve been against weaker opponents this tournament. That sentiment shouldn’t change against San Diego State. The line should stabilize a bit overnight into Sunday.

The Aztecs Lamont Butler hit a true buzzer-beater to send home Cinderella in their 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night. It was the first lead SDSU had in the second half, and they will play for the first championship in the history of San Diego County in any major revenue sport. With the exception of the 1973 NCAA Volleyball title, America’s eight-largest city has never won a championship in any sport.

UConn has rolled to the title game, dominating the NCAA Tournament so far with an average margin of victory of 20.6 points per game. The Huskies were the No. 1 team via KenPom after the Sweet 16, with the third-best offense and 11th-best defense in college basketball. Their 72-59 win over the Miami Hurricanes put them in their fifth national title game overall, where they hold a record of 4-0.