San Diego State hits a walkoff jumper over Florida Atlantic to advance in Final Four

No. 5 seed San Diego State hit the shot of a lifetime to advance to the 2023 National Championship Game in March Madness. Lamont Butler drilled a shot as time expired to get the 72-71 win over No. 9 Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in Houston in the Final Four’s national semifinal.

SAN DIEGO STATE IS HEADING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/WSLgXdPKr3 — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) April 2, 2023

It was the first lead for the Aztecs at any point in the second half. Bradley finished with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds, and was a major part of the Aztecs being able to rally from double-digits down in the second half.

“I ran out of plays,” said Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher after the game when asked why he didn’t use one of the two timeouts he still had available. It was in about the same spot in NRG Stadium where Kris Jenkins hit a game-winner for Villanova to win the national championship in 2018 over North Carolina.

San Diego State had never been past the Sweet 16 before this year’s NCAA Tournament. Now thanks to Lamont Butler, they are 40 minutes from making history.