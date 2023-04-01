Logan Paul enters Wrestlemania match on zipline at SoFi Stadium (Video)

Wrestlemania 39 is underway and so is the marquee Night 1 matchup between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins.

The world famous social media influencer and combat sports moonlighter decided to enter the arena in the most obnoxious and self-serving way possible...on a zipline. Take a look.

Logan Paul enters with a zipline and a PRIME Bottle mascot #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WUgSXiwQ7t — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) April 2, 2023

Just look at the smugness on this guy’s face. It’s his 28th birthday today and he celebrates with a zipline ala Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 12. He also had his own mascot to promote his Prime sports drink.

It’s unreal how quickly Paul has picked up on pro wrestling. From his promos to his work in the ring, you would think this guy has about a decade of experience under his belt. And yet, his first match was this time a year ago during last year’s Wrestlemania.

To follow that up, Rollins had a grand entrance of his own with an opera conductor introducing him. This is a truly a battle of the most ridiculous people alive.