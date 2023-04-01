KSI goes through table at Wrestlemania courtesy of Logan Paul, Seth Rollins [VIDEO]

Wrestlemania brings out all types of celebrities and this year, English boxer and YouTuber KSI appeared at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

What did he do? Well, he went through a table.

LOGAN PAUL JUST SENT KSI THROUGH THE TABLE LMAO #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WJHM4zlVz0 — sai (@meteoras) April 2, 2023

His good buddy Logan Paul had a match against Seth Rollins during Night 1 of the event on Saturday. He entered the arena via zipline and afterwards, brought out a giant bottle mascot promoting his Prime sports drink.

The mascot would sit in the corner as the match was taking place and after interfering on Paul’s behalf, Rollins took the mask off to reveal that it was none other than KSI inside the costume. As you can see, Paul had Rollins set up for a frogsplash through the announce table and KSI decided to get in on it with a selfie. This quickly backfired and he ended up taking the move.

Paul would end up losing to Rollins. but we have not seen the last of him in a WWE ring. One has to now wonder of KSI will get in on the action in the future.