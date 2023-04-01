Rey Mysterio enters Wrestlemania on lowrider driven by Snoop Dogg

Newly minted WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is facing off against his son Dominik at Wrestlemania on Saturday. Being absolutely insufferable, Dom entered first with a full police escort.

The elder Mysterio on the other hand entered in style.

Oh l’entre iconique de Rey Mysterio, qui débarque en lowrider avec Snoop Dogg et la musique d'entrée d'Eddie Guerrero #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/AsEp8oU4MM — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) April 2, 2023

Top five Wrestlemania entrance of all time. Hell, that may be top one. He enters the building on a lowrider driven by none other than Snoop Dogg. And then he plays Eddie Guerrero’s music as the ultimate tribute to his late best friend. Perfection.

This match has been months in the making as Dom has tormented his father since last fall. He turned his back on Rey and joined the Judgement Day and has been goading him into a fight. For months, Rey refused to fight his own flesh and blood. But after Dom disrespected his own mother Angie on Smackdown a few weeks ago, the elder Mysterio finally agreed.

This is good stuff man.