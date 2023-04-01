What’s next for Miami after Final Four loss to UConn in 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The Miami Hurricanes broke through after last year’s Elite 8 loss with a run to the Final Four in 2023 NCAA tournament. However, they saw their magical season come to a brutal end in a 72-59 loss to the UConn Huskies. Miami’s most successful basketball season in school history will not end with a national title.

So what’s next for Miami?

The Hurricanes are in excellent shape for the 2023-24 season, assuming there are no transfers. Jordan Miller is the only senior on the roster, and he likely has a year left due to COVID extending eligibility for athletes. There’s a real chance Miami returns every starter from the Final Four game. Head coach Jim Larrañaga has not given any indications he will retire, so he should be back as well. Given Miami’s success this season, the Hurricanes could be an attractive destination for potential transfers.

The ACC is in a state of disarray at the moment, with Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Louisville in some uncertain territory. Only the Blue Devils made the NCAA tournament this season from that group of supposed conference powers. The Hurricanes, if they return all their guys, will likely be the favorites to win the conference. While this Final Four loss will sting, next season will come with great expectations for Miami.