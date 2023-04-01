 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Kittle clotheslines The Miz, helps Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania [VIDEO]

The 49ers TE made an appearance at Wrestlemania.

By Nick Simon
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Night 1 of Wrestlemania 39 has brought out several celebrities. We’ve seen Logan Paul, KSI, Snoop Dogg, and now San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

What did he do? Why he helped former NFL punter Pat McAfee win an impromptu match against the Miz, duh.

This was natural celeb appearance. Kittle has been a diehard WWE fan for years and has made that known. He’ll quote the Rock in interviews, wear Stone Cold Steve Austin t-shirts, do all kinds of antics channeling pro wrestling. Now he finally got to participate and he’ll for sure be back at some point in the future.

As for McAfee, we’re used to seeing him step into the squared circle at this point. Remember, he wrestled Austin Theory at last year’s Wrestlemania and decided to pull up again. It doesn’t appear that he’ll return to his role as a weekly commentator on Smackdown, but the door is always open for him.

