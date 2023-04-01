Which teams have advanced to the national championship of the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The teams have been set for the 2023 NCAA national championship game after one Final Four buzzer beater and one Final Four blowout on Saturday. The game will air on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the title game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

West Region - UConn

South Region - San Diego State

UConn: UConn keeps on rolling through. They have won their five tournament games by an average margin of 20.6 points, and most recently took down No. 5 Miami in the Final Four. The Huskies took an early lead and kept Miami at an arm’s length — or more — for the entire second half. Adama Sanogo had 21 points in the win. This marks UConn’s fifth appearance in a national championship game in program history.

San Diego State: The Mountain West champs held off Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen and Creighton in the Elite Eight to advance to the program’s first Final Four in history. Once in Houston, they fell behind the No. 9 FAU Owls for most of the semifinal game, but staged a comeback out of a 14-point deficit that was topped off with a true buzzer beater from Lamont Butler to send them to their first national championship game in school history.

National Championship Matchup

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 5 UConn

Monday, April 3, 9:20 p.m. ET