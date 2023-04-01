Wrestlemania 39: Final results from Night 1 of annual spectacle

Night 1 of Wrestlemania 39 came live on Saturday from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The first night of the two-night event was monumental and filled with action and drama up and down the card.

In the main event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens toppled the Usos to become the new undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The match itself was high stakes and filled with several kickouts and nearfalls. The Usos’ record-long title reign is now over and there is now a major crack in the Bloodline heading into Night 2.

Right before the main event, Rhea Ripley captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship by toppling Charlotte Flair in one of the best women’s matches in Wrestlemania history. Ripley now stands atop the Smackdown women’s division and has been stamped as a top star in the company.

The other major outcome saw Rey Mysterio defeat his son Dom after being driven to the ring in a lowrider by Snoop Dogg. Bad Bunny prevented Dom from using a chain towards the end of the match, so we’ll see if that sets something up for next month’s Backlash pay-per-view from Puerto Rico.

Here are the full results from Night 1 of Wrestlemania 39:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Winner: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens via pinfall

Pat McAfee vs. The Miz

Winner: Pat McAfee via pinfall

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Winner: Rhea Ripley via pinfall

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Winner: Rey Mysterio via pinfall

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Winner: Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus via pinfall

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Winner: Seth Rollins via pinfall

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Winner: The Street Profits via pinfall

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Winner: Austin Theory via pinfall