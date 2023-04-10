Key injuries to monitor heading into 2023 NBA play-in tournament

The NBA play-in is set to start Tuesday. The play-in has been great to this point, but I don't think we have ever seen this many good teams playing in it since it was introduced. There are a few teams that could make a run if they reach the main playoff field.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds are set to play on Tuesday, while the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds will play on Wednesday. On Tuesday, we will see the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks. On Wednesday. we will see the Chicago Bulls meet the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here, we’ll take a look at some key injuries that will impact the play-in tournament.

NBA play-in tournament: Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels - The forward punched wall during Sunday’s regular-season finale against Pelicans and fractured his hand.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson - The forward injured his hamstring back in January and the team has no real timeline for his return. The team announced he will not be playing in the play-in.