2023 NBA championship odds for play-in teams

The NBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, and it was a fantastic finish to determine the playoff field and seeds. Next, we have the play-in tournament to decide who takes the No. 7 and No. 8 seed in each conference. The play-in tournament started in the NBA bubble, but the league decided to keep it around for good. It makes the playoffs more interesting, and creates some excitement before the first round. But are the play-in teams actually going to compete for a title?

Here’s a look at the 2023 title odds for each team in the play-in tournament courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NBA title odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1800

Miami Heat: +25000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +30000

Atlanta Hawks: +35000

Toronto Raptors: +35000

New Orleans Pelicans: +60000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +100000

Chicago Bulls: +100000

This is one of the best play-in tournaments since it was started a few years ago. Teams like the Heat, Lakers, Hawks and Bulls were all projected to finish much better than they play-in, but had their struggles this year. You also had teams like the Thunder, who nobody thought had any chance at advancing.

A few teams to take a look at in the play-in who could really win are the Lakers and the Heat. Yes they’re the favorites, but they’re the only ones with a real shot in my eyes. The Lakers are ranked over a majority of teams already in the playoffs and LeBron James plays a big role in that. He could lead this team to a title through the play-in tournament. The Heat have underperformed all season long, but they have the talent to make a run. They also have the experience as the majority of these players made the Finals in the Orlando bubble when they lost to James and the Lakers.