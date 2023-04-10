When does the first round start in the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The 2023 NBA postseason will officially get underway Tuesday, April 11 with the first two play-in games. The play-in tournament will continue through Friday, when the last two games will take place and decide the final field of 16. The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs will begin in earnest on Saturday, April 15.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will feature in the first game of the first round Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and the winner of the first East play-in game will also be in action.

With the playoff field somewhat set, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to lift the NBA title at +265 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Celtics come in next at +320, and the Phoenix Suns check in at +425. The 76ers are fourth but there’s a sizable gap as Philadelphia is priced at +950. The Warriors are tied with Philly for the fourth-best title odds at +950.