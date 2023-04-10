How to watch the 2023 WNBA Draft online via live stream

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament concluded on Sunday as the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, to claim the first national championship in school history. Now that the dust has settled, it’s officially time for the women’s basketball world to turn its attention to the WNBA Draft, where the next generation of women’s basketball players hopes to hear their names called by one of 12 franchises.

The Indiana Fever hold the first overall selection, and the reality is that it’s no secret who they plan to take with the first pick. The No. 1 selection will almost certainly be South Carolina center Aliyah Boston, who was a three-time unanimous First Team All-American and enters as one of the best draft prospects in years.

After that, it gets a bit cloudy as a number of top prospects have elected to return to their respective programs next season. LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who were the stars of the 2023 title game, will not be eligible until the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Additionally, it must be said that four teams essentially control the draft, as The Dallas Wings (3 picks), Fever (2 picks), Atlanta Dream (2 picks), and Minnesota Lynx (2 picks) hold nine of the 12 picks. The Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky, and Connecticut Sun do not hold a selection this year.

2023 WNBA Draft

Date: Monday, April 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

TV channel: ESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2023 WNBA Draft, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.