Which team has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

With the women’s college basketball season officially over it’s time to turn our attention to the 2023 WNBA Draft, which will take place in New York on Monday, April 10. The Indiana Fever won the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history to claim the top overall pick after finishing the 2022 regular season with a 5-31 overall record.

The 2022 season for the Fever was marked by consistent change, growth, and struggles, and a roster overhaul only illustrates how this franchise is in for a rebuild in 2023. Since the start of the season, Fever turned over 25% of the team as Bria Hartley, Alanna Smith, and Alaina Coates were waived and replaced by Emma Cannon, Rennia Davis, and Khayla Pointer.

They finished the season on an 18-game losing streak to secure the number one overall pick, and a chance to turn their fortunes around by adding a generational talent.

While there are a handful of prospects for the Fever to consider at number one, the truth of the matter is that the decision has already been made. It’s no secret that Indiana will, and should, take South Carolina center Aliyah Boston at No. 1 overall. Boston comes in as one of the most impressive prospects to enter the WNBA in the last few years, earning unanimous First Team All-American accolades three times during her collegiate career.