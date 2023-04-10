WNBA Draft 2023: What time, TV channel, how to watch

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10. Spring Studios in New York City will host the event that will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will serve as the on-site host, with Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson, and reporter Holly Rowe providing analysis. Coverage of the 2023 WNBA Draft will also be live-streamed on WatchESPN.

Barring any sort of last-minute trade, the Indiana Fever will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second, followed by the Dallas Wings, who have the Atlanta Dram pick. The Washington Mystics will select fourth after acquiring the Los Angeles Sparx selection, and the Wings will round out the top five with the Phoenix Mercury’s pick.

Here’s a look at what time the WNBA draft will begin and how to watch TV coverage.

2023 WNBA Draft

Date: Monday, April 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN