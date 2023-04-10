 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA Draft 2023: What time, TV channel, how to watch

We discuss how to watch the 2023 WNBA Draft including tv channel and live stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks shoots the ball during practice before the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10. Spring Studios in New York City will host the event that will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will serve as the on-site host, with Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson, and reporter Holly Rowe providing analysis. Coverage of the 2023 WNBA Draft will also be live-streamed on WatchESPN.

Barring any sort of last-minute trade, the Indiana Fever will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second, followed by the Dallas Wings, who have the Atlanta Dram pick. The Washington Mystics will select fourth after acquiring the Los Angeles Sparx selection, and the Wings will round out the top five with the Phoenix Mercury’s pick.

Here’s a look at what time the WNBA draft will begin and how to watch TV coverage.

2023 WNBA Draft

Date: Monday, April 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York City
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

