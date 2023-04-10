2023 WNBA Draft: Full draft order, how many rounds, format, more

The 2023 WNBA Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 10. The event will air on ESPN and will come to us live from Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York City. Coverage for the draft will also be available on WatchESPN.

The Indiana Fever had a 44.2% chance of winning the draft pick lottery and earned the No. 1 pick. The Minnesota Lynx will be the second team on the clock. The Dallas Wings will pick third with a pick they acquired from the Atlanta Dream and fifth with the Phoenix Mercury’s selection. The Washington Mystics will choose fourth, with the Los Angeles Sparks’ pick.

Atlanta will pick sixth (using the New York Liberty’s pick) and eighth (Washington’s). After picking No. 1, the Fever are back on the clock at No. 7 using the Dallas Wings’ draft pick. The Seattle Storm own their own pick at No. 9 and are followed by the Sparks after a trade with the Connecticut Sky. The Wings have their third pick in the first round at No. 11, with the Lynx closing out the round at No. 12.

Between the three rounds, the Fever, Lynx and Wings all have the most draft picks, with five. The Mystics have four total picks. The Las Vegas Aces and Liberty have the fewest scheduled draft picks, with one apiece. The Aces, who won the 2022 WNBA Championship, are only set to be on the clock with the last pick in the draft.

Below is the full order for the three rounds of the 2023 WNBA Draft.