Which NCAA players have declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

We take a look at which players have renounced their NCAA eligibility to declare for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10 from New York as the 12 pro teams select players through three rounds. The Indiana Fever will have the first pick in all three rounds, and will likely go with 6’5 South Carolina star Aaliyah Boston with the first overall pick. Boston received all-SEC honors in both 2022 and 2023 and grabbed a national title last season.

Who are some other college standouts to keep an eye out for? Jordan Horston of the Tennessee Volunteers is a strong defensive presence with plenty of versatility on the court. Diamond Miller, a Maryland Terrapins guard, stands at 6’3 and can play just about any position on offense. Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist led Division I with 29.2 points per game this season, and Iowa State center Stephanie Soares may be a long-term investment after suffering an ACL injury a few months ago.

WNBA eligibility rules declare that players must turn 22 in the same calendar year of the draft, which means that the two biggest stars of this year’s tournament, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, will not be eligible until 2024. Athletes who played during the 2020-21 season also receive an extra year of eligibility due to COVID’s effect on the season.

Here is the full list of WNBA Draft entrants from the NCAA.

2023 WNBA Draft Early Entrants

Player School Position Height
Adebola Adeyeye Kentucky Forward 6-2
Okako Adika USC Guard/Forward 6-0
Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Guard 5-5
Ketsia Athias Iona Forward/Center 6-2
Angel Baker Mississippi Guard 5-8
Elizabeth Balogun Duke Guard/Forward 6-1
Malury Bates Georgia Forward 6-3
Diamond Battles Georgia Guard 5-8
Robyn Benton Kentucky Guard 5-9
Grace Berger Indiana Guard 6-0
Caitlin Bickle Baylor Forward 6-1
Essence Booker UNLV Guard 5-8
Sam Breen Massachusetts Forward 6-1
Leigha Brown Michigan Guard 6-1
Juana Camilion Iona Guard 5-10
Sha Carter FGCU Guard 6-0
Gina Conti UCLA Guard 5-11
Sidney Cooks Seton Hall Forward/Center 6-4
Taya Corosdale Duke Guard/Forward 6-3
Christina Deng Gardner-Webb Forward 6-0
Asiah Dingle Fordham Guard 5-6
Rokia Doumbia USC Guard 5-9
Lauren Ebo Notre Dame Center 6-4
Ayana Emmanuel Alabama State Guard 5-9
Jayla Everett St. John’s Guard 5-10
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida Forward 6-4
Brooke Flowers Saint Louis Forward/Center 6-5
Stephanie Guihon McNeese State Guard 5-6
Ciaja Harbison Vanderbilt Guard 5-6
Jazmin Harris No. Carolina A&T Center 6-3
Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Guard 5-7
Da’Nasia Hood Texas State Forward 6-1
Jordan Horston Tennessee Guard 6-2
Ashley Joens Iowa State Guard/Forward 6-1
Asianae Johnson Mississippi State Guard 5-8
Haley Jones Stanford Guard 6-1
Morgan Jones Louisville Guard 6-2
Dorka Juhász Connecticut Forward 6-5
Dariauna Lewis Syracuse Forward 6-1
Destiny Littleton USC Guard 5-9
Ana Llanusa Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Lou Lopez Sénéchal Connecticut Guard/Forward 6-1
Jade Loville Arizona Guard/Forward 5-11
Chloe Marotta Marquette Forward 6-1
Esmery Martinez Arizona Forward 6-2
Kamaria McDaniel Michigan State Guard 5-10
Shaiquel McGruder New Mexico Forward 6-0
Tishara Morehouse FGCU Guard 5-3
Sonya Morris Texas Guard 5-10
Amoria Neal-Tysor Mercer Guard 5-6
Trinity Oliver Washington Guard 5-10
Charisma Osborne UCLA Guard 5-9
Shaina Pellington Arizona Guard 5-8
Lasha Petree Purdue Guard 6-0
Destiney Philoxy Massachusetts Guard 5-7
Ashten Prechtel Stanford Forward 6-5
Sedona Prince Oregon Forward 6-7
Cate Reese Arizona Forward 6-2
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Paige Robinson Illinois State Guard 5-11
Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Selland South Dakota State Forward 6-1
Maddy Siegrist Villanova Forward 6-2
Kadi Sissoko USC Forward 6-2
Ahlana Smith Mississippi State Guard 5-9
Brittney Smith Georgia Forward 6-3
Stephanie Soares Iowa State Forward/Center 6-6
Asia Strong Syracuse Forward 6-2
Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Taylor Mississippi Guard 5-7
Elena Tsineke South Florida Guard 5-7
Haley Van Dyke Washington Forward 6-1
Audrey Warren Georgia Guard/Forward 5-9
Keishana Washington Drexel Guard 5-7
Madi Williams Oklahoma Forward 5-11
Bendu Yeaney Oregon State Guard 5-10

