Which NCAA players have declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10 from New York as the 12 pro teams select players through three rounds. The Indiana Fever will have the first pick in all three rounds, and will likely go with 6’5 South Carolina star Aaliyah Boston with the first overall pick. Boston received all-SEC honors in both 2022 and 2023 and grabbed a national title last season.

Who are some other college standouts to keep an eye out for? Jordan Horston of the Tennessee Volunteers is a strong defensive presence with plenty of versatility on the court. Diamond Miller, a Maryland Terrapins guard, stands at 6’3 and can play just about any position on offense. Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist led Division I with 29.2 points per game this season, and Iowa State center Stephanie Soares may be a long-term investment after suffering an ACL injury a few months ago.

WNBA eligibility rules declare that players must turn 22 in the same calendar year of the draft, which means that the two biggest stars of this year’s tournament, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, will not be eligible until 2024. Athletes who played during the 2020-21 season also receive an extra year of eligibility due to COVID’s effect on the season.

Here is the full list of WNBA Draft entrants from the NCAA.