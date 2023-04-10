Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10, and the first pick is practically set in cement. South Carolina star Aaliyah Boston announced that she would be declaring for the draft after the Gamecocks fell in the Final Four, and all signs point to her heading to the Indiana Fever, who have the first pick of the draft.

Boston grabbed a national championship last season and is so accolade-ridden it would be a challenge to list them all. In four years, she went 129-9 and received several Player of the Year awards in 2022. In her most recent season, she averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. She had even higher stats in 2021-22, with 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per night.

Other top picks we can expect this year include Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, and Tennessee’s Jordan Horston. Boston just sneaks in under the wire on draft on eligibility, turning 22 in December of this year. The draft will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.