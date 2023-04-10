WNBA Draft big board: Ranking the top prospects for the 2023 WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft will take place in New York on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET as the 12 teams go through three rounds of picks to select the upcoming rookie class. If you’re hoping to see the two biggest names of the tournament, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, you’ll need to wait one more year — WNBA eligibility rules require that players turn 22 in the same calendar year as the draft — but there are plenty more big-name stars that will be heading to the pros this year. Let’s take a look at this year’s top WNBA prospects.

Aaliyah Boston, South Carolina

Boston is essentially locked in as the first pick of the draft. The Gamecocks forward has been one of the biggest names in the sport over the past few years, and hit her peak in the 2021-22 season in which she averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. She saw productivity go down this year because teams double- and triple-teamed her constantly, but Boston dominates the rim offensively and defensively and will be ready to start immediately.

Potential destinations: Indiana Fever (1st pick)

Diamond Miller

Miller combines height and quickness with a 19.7 ppg average this season, and will be a huge get and likely the second pick of the drat. She’s a strong and versatile defender, able to defend different positions around the court and make a variety of shots within the two-point range.

Potential destinations: Minnesota Lynx (2nd pick)

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Siegrist led the NCAA in scoring this season with 29.2 points per game on a 51% clip. She goes 36.1% from the perimeter, which will be a huge draw for a Wings team that lost two of its best three-point shooters in the offseason.

Potential destinations: Dallas Wings (3rd pick)

Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

Soares is a longer-term investment as she recovers from an ACL injury sustained in January, but at 6’6, her size is a huge draw for any team. She was shooting 54.4% from the field and 30% from the three-point line before her injury. Her injury may bump her down a few spots, but her combination of height and athleticism will make Soares difficult to pass on.

Potential destinations: Atlanta Dream (6th pick), Dallas Wings (5th pick), Washington Mystics (4th pick)

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Horston is a top-notch defender who will need some work on perimeter shooting, but she’s a versatile tool in any backcourt. She averaged four or more assists per game in three of her four seasons in college ball and has been a solid rebounder, though her height may prevent her from bringing those numbers into the pros.

Potential destinations: Dallas Wings (5th pick), Washington Mystics (4th pick)

Haley Jones, Stanford

Jones has something of a size disadvantage at 6’1 and does not have a strong perimeter presence on offense, but she is still a national champion who brings a dogged defensive presence to the court. She averaged four assists per game this season and has good court vision and the ability to make plays happen.

Potential destinations: Atlanta Dream (6th pick), Dallas Wings (5th pick), Washington Mystics (4th pick)

Brea Beal, South Carolina

Beal is the best perimeter defender in the draft and could join her Gamecocks teammate Boston in Indiana. She has room to develop offensively, but has a high ceiling in the pros, especially with a young Fever team.

Potential destinations: Indiana Fever (7th pick)